Goolma Public students prepare healthy meals as part of Garden to Plate

Every second Friday the wonderful Mrs Jean Ellis, our school chaplain and long standing Goolma resident, helps our students to prepare delicious and healthy meals and snacks. Everything is made from the freshest ingredients, most of which comes from our school gardens and grounds. READ MORE: After the veggies turn ripe and eggs are laid, our students go around and handpick the produce, something they thoroughly enjoy doing. Last week, our chooks laid the eggs, our gardens supplied the cherry tomatoes and zucchini. Mrs Ellis helped our students to make a very yummy quiche. We all really enjoyed a slice or two.

