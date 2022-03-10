Uncharted flood levels at Olinda leaves an array of carnage

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mid-Western locality has not remained untouched by the recent period of downpour that has devastated thousands across NSW and QLD, with Olinda's river level reaching uncharted heights. According to Olinda resident, Michael Suttor, the river levels rose "very quickly" in the morning hours of March 6, 2022 which saw amounts reach a major flood level. "It just kept rising," he said. "It started to go down but then we got some more rain from the East on Monday. The river came up to the same level as it was the day before at around six o'clock. By eleven thirty that night it was just a massive flood." Since March 1, 230 millimetres of rain has been recorded in the Cudgegong catchment area, with 166mm alone at Olinda. The aftermath of the flood has left a "big mess" according to Mr Suttor who said the river's banks are eroded, trees that were once standing now lay in the river, roads have been destroyed and "every fence between here and Rylstone that's anywhere near the river has gone west". "In my opinion, it's directly related to the bushfires two years ago that burnt all the country in the Cudgegong catchment," he said. "1990 was the last big flood and it was nowhere near. This one was three to four times bigger than that. They tell me in 1954 there was a flood similar, this was bigger than that too." While the levels have gone down, it is expected the flood may return should the skies open up and drop more rainfall.

