news, local-news,

At approximately 6.30am on Friday, March 11, police responded to reports of gunshots fired into a business on Mayne Street, Gulgong. After arriving on scene, police spoke with a 31-year-old man who produced a knife, requiring police to resort to utilising tactical options, including the use of a taser. The man was arrested and taken to Mudgee Hospital for assessment. An investigation is underway in regards to whether the incident is linked to the shoot at Bungaba on Thursday night. A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after being shot while outside a remote property about 55km north of Mudgee. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to a property at Wonga Roo Road, Bungaba at about 9.45pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022, following reports of a shooting. A 39-year-old man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to called Mudgee Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/627a93e0-1f16-4be7-bcf7-694c90eed206.JPG/r277_1062_3712_3003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg