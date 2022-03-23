newsletters, editors-pick-list, brett graham scholarship, brett graham, the ledbury, hunter culinary association, TAFE NSW, TAFE hamilton, jayden dann

Three aspiring young local chefs went head to head at TAFE NSW Hamilton this week in the final Brett Graham Scholarship cook-off. Up for grabs was an all-expenses paid trip to London to work with Graham at his restaurant The Ledbury, and a $10,000 cash prize. Competition was fierce but in the end 20-year-old newly qualified chef and former Kandos boy, Jayden Dann of Pokolbin's EXP. restaurant triumphed over Ian Tintero, of The George Tavern in East Maitland, and Jahri Ettridge, who represented Terrigal's Yellowtail. Dann's entree (veal tartare with a dressing of anchovies, capers and dijon, Jerusalem artichoke crisps, bone fat marrow hollandaise and toasted sourdough), main (ocean trout with seaweed powder, barbecued confit leek, confit fennel, lemon pea purée, fish skin crackle and a creamed leek and bonito sauce) and dessert (chocolate brownie, Guinness and chocolate semifreddo and sourdough meringue) stole the show. All four judges commented on the "incredible talent" displayed by the competitors. This year, chief judge Andy Wright, co-founder of the Hunter Culinary Association and now co-proprietor of Pokolbin Catering Co, was joined by Tracey Amos of TAFE NSW, Hunter & Coastal Lifestyle publisher Cornelia Schultz, and Shayne Mansfield of The Flotilla. Dann, who attended Kandos High School and just completed his TAFE studies, was last year's runner-up and keen to go one step further this time around. "What do I love about cooking? Wowing guests with what has been put in-front of them," he tells Weekender. "I want each bite to make them question how the dish has been created, and for them to never want the experience to end. "Knowing guests are enjoying my food makes every long, hard day worth it. "You feel like you are not working but just doing what you love." Dann has been acting sous chef at EXP. restaurant and, the day after winning the scholarship, was officially appointed sous chef. He's looking forward to The Ledbury experience. "I'm extremely excited to soak in all the techniques, skills and knowledge. It will be eye-opening for me to watch such a large team working to put together an amazing menu," he says. "I'll be able to watch how Brett delegates his team and bring that back to my own team and better myself and my peers." Travel features in this ambitious young chef's immediate future. "I plan to take the next five years and travel as much as I possibly can, every year being in a different country, and then coming back to the Hunter," Dann says. "The ultimate goal is to be able to bring back all I have learned and give diners a unique experience in my very own restaurant in about 10 to 12 years' time." The Brett Graham Scholarship, offered annually by the Hunter Culinary Association in conjunction with TAFE NSW, is now in its 18th year. The aim is to identify and nurture young hospitality talent - be they working in the kitchen or front of house, or are budding sommeliers. "We are so proud of what we achieve here with our partner TAFE NSW," Hunter Culinary Association chair Gus Maher says. "Time and again Brett Graham scholars have repaid our investment handsomely, returning to the Hunter, with many now our emerging industry leaders." The proof is in the pudding. Previous scholarship winners include chefs the calibre of Troy Rhoades Brown (Muse), Garreth Robbs (Bistro Molines), Chris Thornton (Restaurant Mason), George Mirosevich (Signal Box), and Josh Gregory (Muse Kitchen). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37hLjTSaqSzzPeeWNnNkKKB/854f9664-9e18-45ec-8974-5ddeec4b9c00.jpg/r0_380_1365_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg