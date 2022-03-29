newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A woman who got behind the wheel of a car with a breath analysis of more than three times the legal limit has been fined and disqualified from driving for nine months. Kim Lesley Glover of Maiala Road, Cooks Gap, pleaded guilty to 'drive with high range Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol (PCA)' on March 23, 2022 in Mudgee Local Court. In documents tendered to the court, police said, about 8.40pm on Monday, November 15, 2021, police were called to Mayne Street, Gulgong following reports of a vehicle reversing into another. Due to a heavy workload, police attended the site soon after at 10.25pm and saw the vehicle involved in the collision. Police walked up to the car and saw Glover sitting in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition. When asked what she was doing, the 36-year-old said she was looking for her phone. The defendant appeared to be intoxicated, swaying from side to side and slurring her words. Glover was asked to go with police to their vehicle for a roadside breath test where she returned a positive reading of 0.219. Whilst waiting for a caged vehicle for transportation from Gulgong to Mudgee Police Station, Glover became argumentative and made an attempt to walk away. After refusal to comply with police directions, she was restrained and handcuffed before being transported to Mudgee Police Station where she recorded a breath analysis of 0.165. Police reports indicate that Glover had consumed two cans of Captain Morgan between 3pm and 4pm earlier that afternoon. According to Glover's solicitor, Joanna Smith, after consuming the alcohol, Glover drove to Ahmedi's SUPA IGA Gulgong before joining friends at the Prince of Wales Hotel. In sentencing, Magistrate Greg Grogin questioned the actions of the defendant. "I don't know what would possess anyone to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking and endanger their life and those of others," Mr Grogin said. "Alcohol seems to play a big part in your life Ms Glover, it is not your friend." Glover was disqualified from driving for nine months, sentenced to a 24-month interlock period and ordered to pay a fine of $770. The charge was a breach of her Community Corrections Order (CCO) that was instated in February 2021. Mr Grogin revoked the existing CCO and ordered the two-year period to recommence. As a condition of the CCO, Glover must refrain from consuming alcohol for four months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

