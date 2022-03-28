Your look at who was out and about in Mudgee on Saturday, March 26

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mudgee Guardian, was out and about on Saturday, March 26 snapping photos of those taking a stroll or scoot around town. Stationed in and around the town centre, photographer Simone Kurtz took photos of both locals and visitors to the region who make up this week's social gallery. READ MORE: Should you see Simone with her camera (or anyone from our team) on your trips around town, don't forget to stop and say hello. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/2b985663-9774-453b-ba95-6727b3b4c5b1.JPG/r0_15_6720_3812_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg