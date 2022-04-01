newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you would like to promote your event, send us an email. It's that time of the year - footy is back! As part of round four of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership, the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles will take on the Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow Stadium on April 2. Gates to the event will open at 2.30pm with a curtain raiser between the Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo Macquarie Raiders slated for 3pm. The main game's kick-off will be at 5.30pm. To purchase a game ticket, go to 123tix.com.au. A free shuttle bus will run on the day around Mudgee, with the first rounds commencing at 12.45pm. A return service for those travelling from Kandos, Rylstone, Lue and Gulgong is available. The Mudgee Race Club will close out the bumper weekend with a meeting on Sunday, April 3. At the event you'll meet players past and present, and enjoy all the fun, music and fashion of a country race meeting. Gates to the event open at 11am, with courtesy buses running from a selection of local pubs. Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.com.au until 5pm on Friday, March 1 and will then be available at the gate. Prices: This weekend at the Town Hall Cinema Belfast (M), Sing 2 (PG) and Queen Bees (PG) will be screening. Session times are as follows; Belfast (MG): Sing 2 (PG): Queen Bees (PG): Tickets to the screenings are available via trybooking.com. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased from Council's Customer Service Centres or at the door (if not sold out prior). Tickets range from $10 to $40 (groups). The Mudgee and Districts Seniors Week Planning Committee recently met to finalise the events for this year's Seniors Week. There will be a variety of events to suit everyone. The upcoming events taking place are: Mid-Western Regional concert and morning tea with Terry Leonard Tickets are $5 per person and available from Club Mudgee and Marisa Quintana at Mid-Western Regional Council, tel: 6378 2720. Kandos Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Kandos Senior Citizen of the Year award Tickets are $10 per person and available from Delma Smith on 0427 207 089. Mudgee Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Mudgee Senior Citizen of the Year award Tickets are $10 per person and available from Club Mudgee and Marisa Quintana at Mid-Western Regional Council, tel: 6378 2720. Farmers' Market: Makers' Market: Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611. This April, the Sydney Bach Society will launch their inaugural 'Bach in the Gardens' tour, starting at the Blue Mountains on April 8, before heading to Mudgee on April 9 to perform at Rosby Wines. The free event will take place at 1pm, finishing up at 2pm. Mudgee Arts Precinct's latest exhibition of photographs by Linda Jackson AO is open for viewing. Titled Linda Jackson: Retreat, Regeneration, Reflection, the exhibition documents a year of photography after the 2019/2020 Black Summer Bushfires that burnt through Jackson's Clandulla property. This exhibition recounts a year that was difficult for many in our community, particularly those affected by the crippling drought, subsequent bushfires and later COVID lockdowns. During this time, Jackson was able to retreat and capture almost daily photographs to detail the landscape and its gradual and inevitable recovery in the wake of the fires. This is the first solo exhibition by Linda Jackson of her photographs. Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free. Linda Jackson: Retreat, Regeneration, Reflection closes 10 April. Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30, 2022. The event will feature three courses: Details: For more information, click here. Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: The Henry Lawson Heritage Festival Markets will take place on the June long weekend. Additional details will be released closer to the event. Are you looking to get out in nature? Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance. With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church. Wednesdays Sundays Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm. Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name. A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.

