Various identities and art lovers from across the region made their way to the Mudgee Arts Precinct on April 8 to attend the opening night of two new exhibitions. Mudgee artist, Pamela Welsh presented her series of detailed sculptures in The Princess and the Piano exhibit, while fellow local, Michael Bourke unveiled his exhibition, A Brief History of Mudgee. The Regent Theatre and Gulgong's Prince of Wales Opera House are few of the many landmarks celebrated in Mr Bourke's exhibition, along with many out-there works including The Annual Ken Sutcliffe Day Parade. The story of Princess Alexandra Amalie of Bavaria who thought she had swallowed a grand piano made of glass is the inspiration behind Ms Welsh's works. Her intricately detailed sculptures portray a series of princesses who suffer from the rare psychological condition known as 'glass delusion'. A Brief History of Mudgee and The Princess and the Piano runs until June 26. Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/5f05a458-6df2-4f99-8729-f9ddbbe55959.JPG/r508_472_6720_3982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg