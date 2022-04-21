newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you would like to promote your event, send us an email. A Dawn Service will take place at 6am at Robertson Park, then on completion of the Dawn Service there will be a march and a Gunfire Breakfast for Veterans at Club Mudgee. The Anzac Day march will form at 10.15am in Mortimer Street in front of Club Mudgee with the March starting at 10.40am. Commemoration Service will begin at 11am at Robertson Park. All serving members of the ADF and Ex- service Men and Women and members of the public are invited to attend. A luncheon is to be held at Club Mudgee for Ex and serving personnel and their families from 12.30pm. Farmers' Market: Makers' Market: Friday, May 6 Mudgee District Hockey Association is the local competition of Mudgee and the surrounding districts, played on a Saturday as a mixed competition. The competition is perfect for those wanting to play in a local, friendly and social environment. Hockey is played each week at Glen Willow. Juniors play on a Friday afternoon from 4:30pm, while seniors play on a Saturday afternoon. Junior Hockey Commences Friday, May 6 at Glen Willow with Infants: 4:30-5pm, Primary School: 4:30-6pm and Primary: 6-7pm. Senior Hockey Commences 1:30pm on Saturday, May 7 at Glen Willow To register head to https://www.revolutionise.com.au/mudgeedha/home/ or if you want further information contact us on our Facebook page Mudgee District Hockey Association or send us an email at mudgeehockey2850@gmail.com. Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: On the road Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30, 2022. The event will feature three courses: Details: For more information, click here. Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611. The Henry Lawson Heritage Festival Markets will take place on the June long weekend. Additional details will be released closer to the event. OUT IN NATURE: Kayak tours are a popular activity in the region. Picture: FILE Are you looking to get out in nature? Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance. With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost. Details: With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church. Wednesdays Sundays Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm. Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name. A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

