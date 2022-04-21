news, local-news,

Lithgow community midwife Sarah Elliott has been announced as the Labor candidate to contest Calare in May's election, ending weeks of speculation on whether the federal opposition would contest the safe Nationals seat. Ms Elliott, a native of Lithgow who is also an academic at Charles Sturt University, is running on a strong platform to get better results for the Calare electorate in regards to health, aged care and affordable housing. Nominations for the seat closed at noon on Thursday. Alongside Ms Elliott those contesting Calare will be Andrew Gee (Nationals), Kate Hook (independent), Kay Nankervis (Greens), Stacey Whittaker (One Nation) and Adam Jannis (UAP). "As a registered nurse and midwife, I support and align with Labor's policy to improve aged care. Me and my parents have extensive experience in the aged care sector and I can tell you, the situation under this Coalition government is terrible," she said. "I care a lot for regional people, and I believe we're in a situation where the government is no longer providing what is needed anymore. "I've been to Mudgee, Wellington, Orange and Bathurst, have spoken to many people in all these communities and there's two overwhelming concerns: cost of living and housing. "The fact people in well-earning jobs are still needing to live in shared accommodation, backyard caravans and, in extreme circumstances, their own cars, is simply heart-breaking, and this has all happened under the Coalition's watch. This electorate deserves a fairer go." Ms Elliott is the first new Labor candidate for Calare in over a decade, with Bathurst councillor Jess Jennings unsuccessfully contesting the last three federal elections. She acknowledged the "personally frustrating wait" to receive Labor endorsement for the seat of Calare, but said she's ready to hit the ground running to secure Labor votes in the electorate. "Labor has a suite of policies targeted to regional Australia, including regional infrastructure, development of industry and growth in economic confidence," she said. "We're looking at revolutionising rail freight infrastructure to benefit regional economies, as well as working closely with local and state government representatives to identify industry needs in regional areas. "Labor is also looking at the decentralisation of government services to improve the variety of jobs in regional areas, and funding free TAFE courses in areas where there is industry shortfall and transition taking place." "Wage growth is also high on the agenda, as stagnant wages are a key issue affecting the rising costs of living." Ms Elliott will take on a broad field for the seat of Calare, including incumbent Nationals MP Andrew Gee, popular independent candidate Kate Hook and One Nation's Stacey Whittaker. A decision has been made on the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for the seat of Calare at the upcoming federal election. NSW state director at Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party Tim Basily confirmed the news on Thursday that the party would not put forward a candidate for Calare. "We didn't find a candidate that we were happy to endorse or that we were comfortable to represent the area," he said. Asked if it was a disappointment not to be able to field a candidate given the support for Deputy Leader of NSW Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party and current member for Orange Phil Donato, Mr Basily added: "Yeah, I'd say so." "It was definitely something that we had initially planned for and would have liked to have given it a go, but it just didn't work out this time. It's definitely something we'll consider next time around." Calare covers an area of 32,66 square kilometres, from Lithgow in the east to Eugowra in the west, Wellington and Mid-Western Regional Councils in the north to Blayney Shire Council and Oberon Council in the south. Australia goes to the polls on May 21 for the Federal election.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/e1e4015f-e57a-4096-9714-963f6d84acac.png/r437_0_2104_942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg