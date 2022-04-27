newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On the cusp of making their in-progress burrow at Glen Willow Sporting Complex feel like home, the Mudgee Wombats have started their season on a high. Ahead of the annual Shute Shield derby that featured the likes of Sydney Uni and the Hunter Wildfires, three local squads remained unapologetic in their quest for triumph and in doing so, walked away victors. The Narromine Gorillas tumbled at the hands of the Wombats with Mudgee's first grade claiming a 26-8 win and second grade a 31-12 triumph. The colts' game against the Orange Emus was an entertaining affair, with the remaining 15 minutes of play where the Batties prevailed to take a 12-5 victory. "That was nil-all at half-time the colts game, it was a really closely contested game. There were only two or three tries in the last 15 minutes. We scored, they scored, then we scored to win. It was a really good game," Mudgee Wombats president, Jeff Hands said. To have all three win alongside the Sydney Uni outfit "was the perfect way to start the season", according to Hands. "All of the hard work the players put in over the off season came to fruition. We weren't perfect in any grade but it was definitely a great building block," he said. "We've got some things to work on so we'll definitely be improving throughout the season. We look to continue the way we started, it's building up well. We'll continue to put wins together." Having officially farewelled Jubilee Oval - their burrow for 43 years - the club look to make their place at Glen Willow feel like home once works have been completed. "It's great to be out there and have such a great complex at our disposal...but we need to make it our home, it's something we'll have to work on," he said. "We're all going to miss Jubilee but that's where we, as a club, need to make it feel like our own." The Mudgee Wombats women will commence their Westfund North Cup season this Saturday when they take on the Parkes Boars at Spicer Park at 1.45pm. The first and second grade men will head to Dubbo, each slated a game against the Rhinos at Caltex Park from 1.55pm. The colts will play at home for their second round quest against the Dubbo Roos with a 1pm kick-off. The club's three junior grades will also be in action against the Roos on April 30 at Jubilee Oval - under 12s at 9.30am, under 14s at 10.40am and under 16s at 11.50am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

