On Sunday 10 April I travelled to Bylong to complete a solo bike ride to Rylstone and back. It was a ride I'd been looking forward to since 2019 when I cycled from Baerami to Bylong and back. Unfortunately while stopping for lunch at Rylstone I took ill through a combination of heat stress and dehydration. Fortunately a number of good folk in Rylstone saw me feeling a bit worse for wear, called an ambulance, and kept me company and brought me cold towels until the ambulance arrived. While being checked over by the paramedics I was also diagnosed with an underlying heart condition, for which I am now receiving treatment. Special thanks to the Cafe on Louee team, and the paramedics and nursing staff at the Rylstone Hospital for looking after me. Thanks too to my Dad who travelled across from Gulgong to check up on me and collect my bike. I look forward to returning to the Rylstone area for some shorter rides and longer lunches in the future. - Shaun Benson-Allen

