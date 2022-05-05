Wombats stalwart Ross Smith 'honoured' by Sydney team's special request

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ross Smith has rugby in his blood. The local rugby stalwart was 'honoured' to be asked by Head Coach of Sydney University Rugby Sean Hedger to present the 1st XV with their playing jerseys ahead of their Shute Shield clash against the Hunter Wildfires in Mudgee. Ross, a former player for the side said he was surprised to be asked. "I was really honoured to do that. It came out of the blue. First of all, I wasn't real sure about it, but then it was a real thrill to do it. It was an honour," Ross said. After a relatively short but impressive career in Sydney both playing and coaching, Ross came to Mudgee in 1990 to teach and was instrumental in the development of rugby in the region. As a schoolboy Ross played played rugby league. Growing up on the far north coast, there weren't many other options at the time. So he threw his effort into the game. Once he began studying at university, Ross said his interest in rugby came about thanks in part to television. "When I came to uni I decided to play rugby, and part of the reason for that is - when I was supposed to be studying for my exams I used to watch it on Saturday afternoons on the ABC, in those days it was in black and white," Ross laughed. "He's a stalwart of the club, everybody goes to Ross if there are any problems. He's the problem solver and our historian," Ros Lee, Vice President of the Wombats said. "There's always been that bit of history between Sydney Uni, and Mudgee previously. It was a very nostalgic moment for Ross to be asked to do that. He took it with a lot of pride." Ross has been hard at work for a number of years on what he describes as an 'epic' book on the history of rugby in the region. Noting that Mudgee has one of the oldest rugby clubs in Australia. "The first rugby union in Australia was formed in 1874...they all got together and formed what they call the Southern Rugby Football Union, as opposed to the northern one in England. And that was the first rugby union in the colony and Mudgee and Sydney University were two of the clubs that were involved in that at the time." Ross asked anyone that has old photos or stories to share about rugby union in Mudgee to get in touch.

