Letter: Hope stays in my heart

Send a letter to the editor Turn the clock back to 1974, Rylstone... A small child is greeted by his best friend, a gorgeous lamb named "Hope". "Hope" was more than a member of the family, she represented the real meaning of unconditional love. Looking back, the memories of "Hope" were imprinted in me, fused in a child's memory of boy growing up in this great land. This picture says more than I can portray in words. Just take the time to reminisce in this Historic Mudgee Region and how the simplest things in life are often forgotten. "Hope" will be in my heart for the rest of my life. Take a few seconds out of your busy schedule and let the clock tick back to your fond memories. - Mathew Searle

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/348291df-f198-44f8-b824-a99467f3e2a4.jpeg/r0_422_1536_1290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg