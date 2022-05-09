Avoid the crowds: Where you can vote early around Mudgee

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you want to avoid the crowds on election day and don't care for a democracy sausage, thankfully you have the option to pre-poll. There are just two weeks to go until the official day of the election in May 21 but most people know who they're voting for already and just want it over with. Mudgee is hosting just one pre-polling location and we will update this page with election-day polling booth information closer to the date. St John's Anglican Hall - 2 Church Street. Information from the Australian Electoral Commission.

