Avoid the crowds: Where you can vote early around Mudgee
If you want to avoid the crowds on election day and don't care for a democracy sausage, thankfully you have the option to pre-poll. There are just two weeks to go until the official day of the election in May 21 but most people know who they're voting for already and just want it over with.
Mudgee is hosting just one pre-polling location and we will update this page with election-day polling booth information closer to the date.
Mudgee
St John's Anglican Hall - 2 Church Street.
- Mon 9 May - Fri 13 May: 8:30am - 5:30pm
- Sat 14 May: 9am - 4pm
- Mon 16 May - Thu 19 May: 8:30am - 5:30pm
- Fri 20 May: 8:30am - 6pm
Information from the Australian Electoral Commission.