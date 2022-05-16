Swans get their first victory while Terriers prove too strong for Gilgandra

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Dunedoo Swans have broke through for their first victory of the 2022 season in round four of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition. The Swans managed to see off the Baradine Magpies in their Boronia Cup Challenge game played at Dunedoo on Saturday. This was the Swans' first home game for the year, and they did not disappoint their large band of loyal supporters when they managed an 18-6 win over the visitors on a heavy Robertson Oval track. Scoring three tries to one, the green and whites followed on from their promising display against the Gilgandra Panthers the week before and gave an indication that they are not in the competition just to make up the numbers. As has been the norm between the Swannettes and the Magpies in recent years, the League Tag encounter between the two clubs was again an absolute thriller and top-class affair with the Swannettes scoring after the final hooter to claim a 18-16 victory. At Gulgong the Terriers proved to be too strong for the Gilgandra Panthers, taking the game 18 points to six after leading 12-nil at the break. The Panthers could offer no excuses for the loss, having had the bulk of the possession in good field position for a lengthy portion of the first half but failing to grasp the opportunities presented to them by taking bad options in attack. It must be said that the deserved Gulgong victory was very much on the back of stout defensive effort throughout the encounter. Their fullback Ethan Pegus scored two of his teams three tries but it was his sublime handing skills in very slippery conditions that won him accolades after he repeatedly cleaned up the many grubber kicks sent his way by the Panthers and along with their lock, James Morrison, he stood out for the victors. This week there will be a Western battle of the feathers at Cobar when the Roosters host the Dunedoo Swans at Tom Knight Oval and in the match of the round, the Coonamble Bears will be at home to the Gulgong Bull Terriers. Christie and Hood Castlereagh League Round 4 Scores: League Tag: Competition Ladder: Rugby League: Competition Ladder: Bryson Luff is an Australian Community Media sports contributor. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/745c84a9-8dba-46a9-a41f-26f58d361a8b.png/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg