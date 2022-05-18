news, local-news,

A boy who went missing for three days from his family's Upper Hunter property has been reunited with his rescuer in celebration of a day for emergency volunteers. Four-year-old Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak disappeared from family's Putty property in September. He survived three nights in the cold before NSW State Emergency Service volunteers, guided by a NSW Police helicopter, found AJ sitting in a river stream and carried him to safety. NSW SES volunteer, Gregory 'Bluey' Chalmers, was the first person to reach the non-verbal boy and was recorded saying the heart-warming words: "I've got the boy". Ahead of the SES Wear Orange Wednesday Day, AJ and his family had the opportunity to reunite with Bluey and tell him the best news since AJ was found alive and well. "[AJ] said his first word a few weeks ago and it was blue," AJ's mum Kelly said. Bluey put his hand up for the search last year even though it meant giving up Father's Day with his children and new grandchild. "There were predictions for rain, cold and winds. I told my wife there's a little fella missing and I can't stay home while he's out there," Bluey said. "Of all the land searches I've been on, they have been recoveries. And for this to be a rescue, it's probably the best thing you can ever do in your life." AJ's older brother, Michael, said he was grateful for the efforts of the SES and other emergency services. "I want to say thanks to Bluey for finding AJ because I like hugging him and when you hug him, he holds you so tight," Michael said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/445fb6f1-38ee-4532-9e80-0594908056b3.jpg/r412_842_3449_2558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg