On Wednesday, May 11, Lue Public students in years 3 to 6 travelled to Crookwell for an Agricultural camping experience. Despite constant rain, they had a fabulous time joining in sheep shearing, listening to Aboriginal stories and contributing to an artwork with Aboriginal elders from Goulburn AECG, learning about lunar planting and joining in a walk discussing the importance of native pastures to future farming. Students and staff camped in yurts and experienced a real campfire dinner with freshly baked damper. The event was organised by Jo Marshall at the Australian Agricultural Centre in Crookwell and is part of a pilot program to educate our next generation of farmers and landcare specialists. It was a wonderful experience for our students and they came back to school eagerly discussing how they could embrace the idea of lunar planting with our veggie garden later this year. My thanks to Jo and her band of volunteers for their hospitality. At Lue Public School, we continually search for opportunities and life experiences for our students and look forward to doing this one again in the future. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

