Time to get stuffing: Gulgong scarecrow stroll back for another year

Get your kids, grandparents, friends or business owner together and build a scarecrow and/or design and create a poster to be in the running for some great prizes. You still have time to create your scarecrow for the Gulgong Scarecrow Stroll. The stroll will be held over the June long weekend along with the Henry Lawson Heritage Festival and the 150-year anniversary of Gulgong. $850 of prize money is up for grabs. There are three categories: Recycled, Traditional and Humorous. A People's Choice category winner will be chosen by the public. Judging will take place on Saturday. Entry is only $10 per scarecrow. Entry forms and conditions of entry can be collected from McGregor Real Estate in Mayne Street or send an email to artscouncilgulgong@hotmail.com and one will be forwarded to you. Remember, you are supporting our local aged care facility as proceeds from the scarecrow stroll will be donated to Wenonah Lodge. Please meet us outside Gulgong Post Office at 8.30am Saturday June 11 to receive your scarecrow entry number and directed where to install your scarecrow. Another wonderful creative opportunity for the kids over the June long weekend to celebrate 150 years of Gulgong is our creative poster competition to showcase our historic town of Gulgong. Read more: Last chance to see the winners of Art Unlimited 2022 at Dunedoo All they need to do is design and create an A4 or A3 poster to represent 150 years of Gulgong. Make sure your child's name and contact number is on the back of their poster. Their posters can also be dropped off at Gulgong Post Office at 8.30am. Age groups are as follows: 5 to 7 years, 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and 16 to 18 years. Prizes will be awarded to the best poster in each age group. Recently, Arts Council president Annena Freeman presented CEO of Wenonah Lodge, Jennifer Crust with a cheque for $1,000 being proceeds from the 2020 and 2021 scarecrow strolls. These funds will be used to help purchase equipment for the residence. Thank you Moolarben Coal, McGregor Real Estate, Gulgong Post Office and Stacks Down Under for your support of the Gulgong Scarecrow Stroll.

