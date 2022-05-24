newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Manning artist Rod Spicer has won the $3000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art at Art Unlimited which opened at Dunedoo in the Central West of NSW last Friday. Rod's oil painting "At Strike-a-Light (Property)" was chosen from 200 works by judge Lizzy Galloway, gallery curator at Mudgee Art Precinct. She described the work as "a beautifully executed landscape which highlights the artist's confident use of oil paint, varnish and palette knives". "There is an underlying understanding and love for the Australian countryside," she said. "I was drawn to the Australian impressionist style and the nod to Tom Roberts' use of blue and golden hues." Rod Spicer lives in the historic village of Tinonee. He describes his work as depicting "a romance with country life, initiated by remembrance with thoughts from my past emerging as images - images so intense that they become feelings. It is these feelings that I am urged to create". Rod presented an exhibition "Up River" at Manning Regional Art Gallery last year. The Dunedoo Rural Hardware People's Choice Prize will be announced when votes are counted at the end of the exhibition on Sunday, May 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/4970412c-ce5a-4eab-a19c-f823e7923c08.jpg/r3_0_7222_4079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg