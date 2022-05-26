Tight contests the theme of round three for Mudgee Hockey seniors

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Oriental Hotel and S&S Meats took to the field for the first game of round three of Mudgee Hockey. Both teams welcomed new players again this week with young Noah Caligari playing his first game of senior hockey alongside his dad for S&S meats. A tight contest ensured with Oriental Hotel's goal keeper Lachlan Lawler keeping them in the game and stopping many shots coming thick and fast from S&S's Nick Seis, Christian Caligari, Celeste Grobler and Simon Gill. Seis was the first to break the deadlock, getting one past Lawler before Tim Coops in his first Mudgee Hockey winter game levelled up scores to make it 1-1 at the break. Both teams continued the good display of hockey in the second half before Christian Caligari scored S&S's second goal with Tim Coops locking the game up with his second after some good lead up play from Amy and Shona Young. The second game saw A1 Earthworx take on Masta Blasta in another tightly contested match finishing up at 2-2. Kate Elder made a strong comeback to hockey in Mudgee combining well with Angus Marchant for A1 Earthworx to keep the pressure on the Masta Blasta backs. Kate joined with fellow new comer Mandy Rennie in her second game of Mudgee hockey on the scorecard to A1 Earthworx. Older brother Jack Marchant couldn't be out done by his younger brother as he scored with Emma Turnbull joining him on the scorers sheet for Masta Blasta. Players are reminded that due to a clash, Saturday games on June 5 will be played on the 4th. Friday night juniors see's young up and coming hockey players improve each week. With this week's focus on passing and receiving across all age groups, infants and school kids kicked off picking up this skill and applying it well in their modified game. The primary school age group have improved out of site and are putting their skills on show out on the field. Oliver Scales and Jack Lawler showed what they have picked up over the past couple of weeks to play some good hockey whilst combining with Bede Kelly and Riley Turnbull to put on a great display of hockey. The high schoolers rounded out Friday night juniors again, raising the bar only three weeks in. Some of the high schoolers who have taken the step up to the senior competition have brought their skills back to Friday nights and the benefits are seen to all. McKayla Grobler showed her strength both on and off the ball when working with Alex Walker-Cooke to make good progress up the field. Jackson Tito had his first night in goals and once he found his groove, he was causing some real headaches for anyone that came into the circle. Aleira Peters, Mackenzie Blackwell and Melanie Pratt keep improving each week. Mudgee District Hockey Association hope to send their first representative team to Parkes for the under 13's Western Conference on June 5. Eligible players have been contacted for confirmation.

