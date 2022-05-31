MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee was one of leader David Littleproud's supporters during Monday morning's Nationals leadership spill.
Mr Gee said he had voted for Mr Littleproud in the ballot, which ousted Barnaby Joyce from the party's top job. NSW senator Perin Davey, from Deniliquin, was chosen as the deputy leader.
Victorian MP Darren Chester also contested the ballot.
"Given that the Nationals retained all of our seats at the recent election, it was a very difficult decision for the party room but these positions are always opened up after every election," Mr Gee said in a statement on Monday evening.
David Littleproud's win confirms The Nationals commitment to Net Zero by 2050.
"While there will always be differing opinions in a party room, I think the result means that the Nationals' position on supporting Net Zero by 2050 is settled and won't be re-opened," Mr Gee said.
"This was confirmed by David Littleproud today."
After a marathon meeting, Mr Littleproud indicated the Nationals wouldn't renege on its commitment to net zero by 2050, but strongly signalled that it wouldn't pursue stronger action, including backing Labor's plans to legislate a 43 per cent emissions reduction target for 2030.
Mr Joyce has pledged his support for Mr Littleproud and new deputy Perin Davey as they embark on a "mighty task ahead of them".
"I suppose you think I am sad. Not really," Mr Joyce said a video posted to social media on Monday.
"I gave every ounce of my energy to make sure that I looked after the people of regional Australia, the people in the small family businesses, the people in the weatherboard and iron, the people on the farms, making sure that we drove the investments to take their standard of living ahead."
That Nationals retained all 16 of their seats in the May 21 election.
Last week Mr Gee said he did not envy incoming Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, especially on the issue of reunification of the Coalition.
"Time will tell if he's got the right stuff."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
