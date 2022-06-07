The countdown is on to Sculptures in the Garden with just four months remaining until the region's renowned outdoor exhibition returns for the 12th time.
Following on from a record year of sales, the Sculptures in the Garden (SIG) committee are ready to deliver yet another popular event, with a panel prepared to sift through this year's submissions.
"We're hoping to get a lot of artists from right around Australia," Sculptures in the Garden founder, Kay Norton-Knight said.
"We make sure there's a selection of art made from all kinds of materials; from plastic to metal to paper and so on. It's a varied exhibition with great price points."
According to Ms Norton-Knight, the event's contributing artists and attendees have tripled in size since the first year of operation 12 years ago.
SIG has remained a 'must attend' for many, with thousands expected to attend this year's 16-day event from all corners of the nation.
"I think the first year we got a mere couple of hundred people along but we get in the thousands now which is amazing, and we're open for sixteen days, originally it was just a weekend," Ms Norton-Knight said.
"They [attendees] all have it in their diaries, they look forward to it because they know there's a great selection of sculptures to buy. Everything is for sale."
The Lawson Park Sculpture Walk, which now links to the Mudgee Arts Precinct, is set to grow by four this year to amount to 30, while sculpture walks are beginning to take shape in Gulgong and Rylstone.
"Twenty-five per cent commission which we take is donated to the Mid-Western Regional Council under the condition they match dollar for dollar. The proceeds go towards the sculpture walk in Lawson Park," Ms Norton-Knight said.
"The Sculptures in the Garden committee have also donated a large sculpture by Alex Scrivener, who is a Rylstone sculptor, which is going in the Rylstone Park. It will be the beginning of their walk.
"We've also donated a beautiful metal Kangaroo for Gulgong to go in one of their parks.
"Visitors all talk about the sculpture walk, they love it. The Council has done a wonderful job."
The 2022 SIG event will take place from October 8 to 23 at Rosby Wines from 10am to 4pm.
Submissions for the event are open and will close on Friday, August 19.
For more information, head to the Sculptures in the Garden website.
