Man caught behind the wheel days before driving ban was set to end

A man who was caught driving without a valid licence has been sentenced to more time off the road, three weeks before his initial disqualification period was set to end.
Scott Ussher pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Mudgee Local Court on June 8.
According to court documents, police said they saw a blue Nissan Pulsar traveling east on Short Street in Mudgee during their patrols of the CBD about 3.20pm on May 14 this year.
The court was told police activated their warning lights to signal Ussher to stop his vehicle.
The 26-year-old Mudgee local who had a female passenger at the time, was asked by police for his licence. "I don't have one," Ussher replied.
Checks in the police system confirmed he was disqualified from driving for one year ending June 27 this year, the court heard.
Magistrate David Day said during sentencing that Ussher's driving record did not assist him with this being his second offence.
Ussher was disqualified for a further six months and fined $330.
