The final countdown has begun for the Mudgee Wombats who will make club history in a few days time.
All grades will play at home on June 25 to launch the club's new facility located at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex, marking the beginning of a new era for the Batties.
Memorabilia has been hung, the upstairs area is set, and Erl's Bar is fully stocked in preparation for the upcoming celebration.
"The 25th of June will be a massive day for the club, we will welcome the whole community into this great facility. It's going to be a historical day for the club," Mudgee Rugby Union president, Jeff Hands said.
The club's seven teams are sitting comfortably in top four of their respective ladders as the rugby season reaches the halfway point.
First and second grade men as well as the under 14s and women's sides are sitting in top spot, while colts are in second and the under 16s and 12s are in fourth.
"To have all grades in top four positions is a great feeling and definitely something the club is very proud of. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going and finish off the year strong," Hands said.
"All grades are playing terrific football, I'm very proud of all the teams. The coaching staff for all grades are doing a fantastic job.
"The first training session at Glen Willow was last night [June 14] and it was a very successful one until the seniors got the sprinklers on them. They were about 20 minutes in and the sprinklers came on, they got a bit wet," Hands laughed.
As a testament to how well the Wombats are fairing this season, four juniors have been selected to play in the NSW Country squads.
Angela Littler and Rosie Webb have been picked for the under 16s girls representative team, while Tully Robertson and Angus Littler have been named in the under 14s boys rep squad.
"We would like to congratulate Ange, Rosie, Tully and Angus. We're extremely proud of them," Hands said.
The Mudgee Rugby Union celebrations will take place at Glen Willow on Saturday, June 25 with games commencing at 9.30am.
The clubhouse launch will double as sponsors and ladies in rugby day.
