Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Rugby Union Club to launch new facility at Glen Willow Sporting Complex on what will be a 'historical day'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee Rugby Union president Jeff Hands on the balcony of the club's new facility at Glen Willow Sporting Complex. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

The final countdown has begun for the Mudgee Wombats who will make club history in a few days time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.