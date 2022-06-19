Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Dragons beat St Pat's for the second time in the Peter McDonald Premiership season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 19 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:30pm
SO CLOSE: St Pat's have gone down to Mudgee Dragons for the second time this season. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

ST Pat's had an opportunity to level the scores at the death during Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash away to Mudgee Dragons but the missed opportunity left the Saints with a 20-14 defeat at Glen Willow Stadium.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

