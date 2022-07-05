Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Wiradjuri elder Uncle Stan Grant Snr receives NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wiradjuri man Max Lyons feels immense pride in Dr Grant, who he says was a worthy recipient of the NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: Les Smith

A Riverina Aboriginal elder described as a "warrior of the Wiradjuri people" has been honoured with a national NAIDOC Week accolade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.