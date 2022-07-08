In another step forward towards the recognition of Mudgee's 'mother of suffrage', the Louisa Lawson project has garnered further support.
In addition to the funds contributed by the Mudgee community, including the Mid-Western Regional Council, the State Government has committed $11,300 towards the Rotary Club of Mudgee project.
Advertisement
"The people of the Mudgee region have been determined to get Louisa the recognition she deserves, and I'm so proud to have been able to secure this funding to help make the project a reality," Dugald Saunders MP said.
The $105,000 project, which was first introduced at a Mid-Western Regional Council meeting in February last year, has gained significant traction in all regards.
"The community has come together and supported this greatly. Rotary members have put in a lot of hours to make this happen and it's happening a lot sooner than everyone thought," Rotary Club of Mudgee president, Rhys Kable said.
Project manager, Chris Stephens said the support generated locally for the Louisa Lawson sculpture derived from the need of positivity at a time that was otherwise bleak.
"We thought it was going to be hard fundraising money in this environment with floods, COVID and bushfires, but I think people were pleased to have something to celebrate," he said.
Although there is still some time between now and placement of the sculpture outside of the Mudgee Library, Mr Stephens said there is plenty to look forward to.
"We're just about there with the fundraising, and in the not too distant future Margot Stephens will start on the bronze statue sculpture. We're also going to start planning a grand unveiling," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.