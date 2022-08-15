From a former Gulgong High School deputy principal to a best-selling author, Annie Seaton is living a life she could never have imagined for herself.
Her lifelong dream of becoming a top selling author has become a reality - especially since having the number one romance series on Amazon US - with the writer soon to co-host an author talk in Mudgee alongside Fiona McArthur and Darry Fraser.
Ahead of her September 11 visit, Annie recalled the years she spent as deputy principal at Gulgong High.
"We ended up living out there for almost five years, working at both high schools until I took a principal's job on the north coast.
"We lived in Gulgong at the school house for the first six months and then we bought a lovely property at Ulan. We were on 33 acres for about four years which I believe is now part of the new mine.
"We had a lovely lifestyle out there, I loved the community. I still love Mudgee so I'm really looking forward to the visit, even though it's a quick one."
Although it had been an unshakeable goal to become a published author, it was only when Annie said goodbye to the education field that she put pen to paper.
"I had always wanted to write, I did when I was a child. Career and study took precedent and it was only when I retired young that I decided I would give it a go, never dreaming I'd be successful," she said. "I sent my first book to five publishers and would you believe I was offered five contacts? I had to choose. I didn't write for anyone, I wrote to see if I could do it."
Since then, Annie has gone on to publish 73 books - eight of which are translated in Greek, Indonesian and Portuguese - with more in the works.
The author talk will be held at Putta Bucca House at 2pm on September 11. Tickets can be purchased online. Annie will also be hosting a writing workshop the following day (September 12) from 1pm to 3pm at the Mudgee Library.
