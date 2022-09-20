A half-century dedicated to a sport and a game he loved sums up former NSW Country Rugby League (CRL) boss and Australian Rugby League director, Terry Quinn.
Quinn died on Tuesday morning after a long illness. He was 68.
His distinguished administrative career also included being Chief Executive of the West Australian Rugby League (WARL), head of the Newcastle Rugby League and serving on the board of the NSWRL.
At the Panthers he played alongside the likes of fellow long-serving rugby league administrator Ross Gigg, NRL-premiership winning coach Tim Sheens, and for two seasons with Test forward and Clive Churchill Medallist, Bob O'Reilly.
Quinn was part of the famous 1974 Amco Cup grand final losing 6-2 to underdogs Western Division - the Cinderella side cobbled together from mainly bush players. The Amco Cup was a mid-week competition between NSWRL, CRL and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) teams.
"That game is one of the most famous games in Australian Rugby League history and a game which turned out to be one of the greatest days for Country Rugby League, which is fitting considering Quinny's later administrative roles," NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said.
"He was central to so many aspects of rugby league with his knowledge and skills.
"As an administrator, there is no greater honour than to be a member of the board of the Australian Rugby League."
NSWRL Head of Football Robert Lowrie said on a personal level Quinn was a man who cared about those around him, particularly his staff.
"He was an outgoing and confident bloke who loved doing a job well. And he encouraged others to do the same," Lowrie said.
"He was always the first one to check on his staff and offer encouragement."
NSWRL Acting Chairman John Anderson, OAM, worked with Quinn on the boards of the CRL, NSWRL and Newcastle Rugby League.
"Quinny has been more than a work colleague for a lot of us; he has been a mate," Anderson said.
"And a fun-loving and loyal one at that. Rugby League across the country owes him a vote of thanks."
Quinn played a major role in bringing matches like the 2014 City-Country Origin match to Apex Oval while he also believed the bush had what it took to one day field a team in the NRL, highlighting the quality of players to come out of places like Dubbo and Tamworth.
In 2020, he was honoured by NSWRL after his retirement.
"I have had a wonderful life around rugby league none better than the last 18 years with Country Rugby League and NSWRL," Quinn said at the time.
"I must say the game has been great to me.
"Not all has been smooth sailing but the good far outweigh the bad. Throughout that time, I have worked with wonderful people and forged strong relationships but more importantly formed strong friendships which I am sure will continue for many years to come."
