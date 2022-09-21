Police have asked that anyone with information to come forward after a 57-year-old man was found dead inside a motorhome near Ulan.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western police district were called to a location about two kilometres north of the Cope Road intersection near the entrance to Ulan coal mine at 10am on September 13, 2022.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle, a silver Fiat motorhome, had been parked on the side of the road for about a week. Police gained access to the vehicle and said they noticed a man laying down inside the van who was later confirmed to be deceased. The man was from the south Sydney suburb of Gymea.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death but that a report will be prepared for the coroner and that anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Mudgee Police.
