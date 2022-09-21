Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee police found a Gymea man dead inside a fiat motorhome near ulan coal mine

Police are seeking information.

Police have asked that anyone with information to come forward after a 57-year-old man was found dead inside a motorhome near Ulan.

