The 14th Annual NSW Wiltipoll Combined Breeders Sale was held at Gulgong showgrounds on Saturday where strong competition throughout the entire draft caused records to tumble.
Originally set for January, the sale was moved to November and vendors were pleased with the results.
The record breaking, top-price flock ram was Reavesdale 47, purchased for $5500 by Kate and Ross Lear, Mudgee.
Loris Denyer, Reavesdale Wiltipolls, Murringo, said she and husband Ian aim to "keeping breed good quality stock and try to improve all the time".
Sonya Pym, Sorrento Wiltipolls, Boggabri, also broke the commercial ewe price record with a pen of two ewes being sold for $1400 a head.
These sold to B. and E. Harris, Trewilga, and set a new record for highest priced flock Wiltipoll ewes in Australia.
In doing so, Sorrento Wiltipolls broke its own record, surpassing it by $250.
Ms Pym said she aims to keep her flock "easy care" and true to the breed.
All up, 13 stud rams were offered which sold to a full clearance, averaging $3327 and a high of $5000.
Five out of seven commercial rams sold to average $3750 and top of $5500.
The second top-price ram, Reavesdale 824, sold for $5000 to H.R. and G.D. Lieschke, Walla Walla.
Coralie Moss, Brigalow Wiltipols, Tamworth, offered two stud ewes which sold to a top of $1800 for Brigalow Yellow 477, purchased by Towyn Jones, Yass.
The second ewe sold to Jeff and Evelyn Rinaldo, Orange, for $1500.
Sixteen commercial ewes were offered in lots of two averaging $938.
In addition, two ewes and lambs were offered and sold to average $675 and a $750 high.
Volume buyers were Myriad Capital, Kangaroo River, who purchased one commercial ram for $900, two commercial ewes and lambs, one unit for $750 and the other for $600, and two commercial ewes for $1150 each.
Other studs catalogued were, Carthona, Wingham, Dingoalley, Bigga, Sarum, Spring Hill, and Frog Rock.
Westmoreland Wiltipolls, Wiseman Creek, were forced to withdraw their animals from the catalogue but will be conducting another sale on the 14th January at the same venue.
"The sale has been wonderful with the prices being above and beyond what they expected," Ms Moss, Brigalow Wiltipoll said.
She said people were recognising the quality of animals being bred which is giving them confidence to invest in the Wiltipoll breed.
The sale was conducted by McDonald Lawson Carter with auctioneer, Andy Carter.
