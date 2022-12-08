Mudgee Guardian

In her shoes: Hard work and a dream come true for Michelle

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 9 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Dobson stands in front of her colourful products. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Michelle Dobson has the kind of bubbly smile you want to see when you are treating yourself to a hair appointment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.