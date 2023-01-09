Born just minutes after midnight, Cora is Mudgee's 'new year baby'

Born just 23 minutes after midnight, one little bundle of joy was eager to join the new years eve festivities and be crowned Mudgee's first baby of 2023.
Cora Sophie Rowlands was born at Mudgee Hospital at 12.23am on Sunday 1 January. She weighed in at 7.7 pounds and was 52 centimetres long. She is the very loved granddaughter of Nana Robyn and B1 and Nana Helen and Bobbles.
Parents Jordan and Renee Rowlands are over the moon.
"What a whirlwind experience, from ramping up for NYE to maternity in the blink of an eye. Cora arrived after just five hours in the birth suite with the amazing assistance of her midwives Kylie, Molly and Kate. Renee was very focused and determined to get through with minimal medication, she has recovered very fast and is taking to motherhood like a "duck to water"," Jordan said.
"The actual birth process for me was the most beautiful, horrible, scary and emotional experience I've ever been through, its really hard to explain but I'm sure any partner that has been there for a birth knows what I mean. I'll never forget the relief felt of hearing Cora take her first breath and the instant pain that disappeared for Renee.
"Cora has set our 2023 in motion in the most wonderful way, she's going really well so far sleeping and eating well with minimal hassles, but we know that could all change in the blink of an eye, as the midwives reminded us many times "there is no user manual for a newborn.
"We absolutely love having Cora here and being her parents. Thanks to all our friends and family for your love and support, we feel very special and privileged to have you all in our lives with Cora."
