Lue Silver mine given the green light

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:29am
The Lue Silver mine has been given the green light by the Independent Planning Commission, despite serious concern among locals in the region as well as some state MPs.

