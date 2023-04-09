Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Andrew Gee MP committed to fighting for Dixons Long Point crossing

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington Valley Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporation's Brad Bliss, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council's Doug Sutherland, OzArk's Dr Jodie Benton, Murong Gialinga Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation's George Flick and Mid-Western Regional Council Ray Kearns at Dixon's Long Point.
Wellington Valley Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporation's Brad Bliss, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council's Doug Sutherland, OzArk's Dr Jodie Benton, Murong Gialinga Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation's George Flick and Mid-Western Regional Council Ray Kearns at Dixon's Long Point.

The Prime Minister's response to a question about a road linking Orange and Mudgee might not have been what Andrew Gee was looking for, however, the Federal Member for Calare is not giving up the campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.