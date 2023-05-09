The latest on the Mudgee Indoor Pool project

With the recent seasonal closure of the regions pools for part of the year, residents are left with few options when it comes to year-round swimming.
Anyone hoping for an update on Council's plans to build an indoor pool facility soon will be disappointed to know that while a business case was prepared, the project is still in the earliest stages and will demand significant costs.
A 2022 report by planning company C Leisure outlined costs for 25 and 50 metre indoor pools, both with and without health and fitness facilities included. It found that construction fees and charges, furniture and fit out estimates included in the total project build would range between $46,805,973 and $60,843,483.
The cheapest option would be to build a new indoor, eight-lane 25m pool, program pool and leisure play area while retaining the existing outdoor 50m pool and water park. The most expensive would see a new indoor, eight-lane 50m pool, program pool and leisure play area while retaining the existing outdoor waterpark along with a health and fitness centre. The latter option was recommended and supported upon in principle.
Council continues to investigate financing options and grant opportunities for the construction of an indoor swimming pool in Mudgee.
This has been the case since the last motion was moved in September 2022 and remains as 'to be reported at a future Council meeting'.
Council surveyed 2500 of the region's residents from May 2016 to February 2017 as part of a review of its Community Strategic Plan. Respondents rated an indoor pool or aquatic centre as their second-highest rated priority project.
