Former Mudgee trainer Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt takes down elusive home Scone Cup win

Craig Kerry
Benjamin Palmer
By Craig Kerry, and Benjamin Palmer
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:31am, first published May 18 2023 - 9:45am
Commando Hunt, in the green colours on the outside, holds out his rivals to win the Scone Cup for trainer Cameron Crockett. Picture by Peter Lorimer
All eyes were on favourite Banju to deliver an overdue locally-trained winner of the Scone Cup (1600m), but it was Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt that got the job done in the $200,000 race.

