Missing man James Hunter last seen in Central West NSW

By Newsroom
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:03am
James Hunter and his vehicle located at a Mendooran property. Picture supplied
A man who hasn't been seen by his family in almost four years was last sighted at a Dubbo pharmacy.

