Comment: Comparing Lue mine to Cadia is 'illogical'

By Anthony McClure, Managing Director - Silver Mines Limited
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
The Bowdens Silver Project at Lue will be among the biggest in the world. FILE
Now that the Bowdens Silver Project has been approved by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC), the project's development will provide an unprecedented economic investment and jobs boom for our local community and the towns of Mudgee, Rylstone, Kandos and Lue.

