Comment: Comparing Lue mine to Cadia is 'illogical'

Now that the Bowdens Silver Project has been approved by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC), the project's development will provide an unprecedented economic investment and jobs boom for our local community and the towns of Mudgee, Rylstone, Kandos and Lue.
Importantly, independent community surveys show it also enjoys strong local support with an overwhelming majority (68 per cent) of the community supporting the project with only 17 per cent opposed.
Of course, despite this support, not everyone will be behind the project and there are some people who live in very close proximity who would prefer it was not happening which is of course from their own perspective, understandable.
Contrary to reports in last week's article 'We want to be heard - Parents concerned about lead contamination in Lue' (Mudgee Guardian, 2 June 2023), the Bowdens Silver Project will not impact nearby residents' health and safety.
As part of the mine's rigorous assessment process, Bowdens' renowned experts have undertaken extensive risk assessments to consider the potential impacts of the project on community health. These comprehensive assessments along with peer reviews showed the project presents no health risks to the local community.
These reports have also been carefully assessed by NSW Government health and environmental agencies and will be regulated throughout the life of the project by the NSW Resources Regulator, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and other regulators.
I am pleased we are also going above and beyond to support the community and assure them that their health and safety is our top priority by providing a baseline blood lead level testing program as part of our Social Impact Management Plan. Indeed, the IPC noted in its decision to approve the mine that the inclusion of such a program was not necessary but may assist in addressing community concerns about the project, so we have included it.
Moreover, to in any way compare Cadia Gold mine with Bowdens Silver mine is illogical. They are two different minerals that are extracted by completely different mining and processing methodologies that generate completely different outcomes. It's just wrong to conflate the two.
As we referenced at the start of this column, the community overwhelmingly supports the project and believes the project will be a good thing for the region - this is backed up by the more than 900 supportive submissions to the IPC which held three days of public hearings here in the community in February.
We'll continue to work with our neighbours and the broader community as the project moves toward development.
Ultimately, we're committed to leaving a legacy that outlives the project, ensuring local families can continue to live and work in the community for years to come.
We are excited for the future and the boost this project will bring to local jobs and the economy.
- Anthony McClure, Managing Director - Silver Mines Limited
