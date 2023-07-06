Now is your chance to help those who are most in need

Every year Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West hosts its annual Gala Ball and to show our support, ACM has once again teamed up with the staff from RMHC Central West to create a fantastic Feature Wrap showcasing all the amazing work the staff and volunteers and the Orange House do, along with some stories that show just how important RMHC is to families across the region.
Below is just a small sample of what the Feature Wrap includes, so read on or click here to view the full Feature Wrap online.
A highlight of the annual Gala Ball is the silent auction with a wonderful array of great prizes including major household appliances.
The Gala Ball is set to be held on July 15 and will be a great night of fun, entertainment, celebration, but more importantly- fundraising. If you are unable to attend, you can still be involved via the Silent Auction which has an amazing range of prizes including getaways, memorabilia, barbecues, toys, electronic goods and much more. You can also make a Pledge, which covers the cost of a night's accommodation at RMHC in Orange.
Last year's event, the first in a number of years due to COVID, was a roaring success and raised the stunning amount of $130,000. On the night, Chairman of the Board of RMHC Orange, Tim Leahey, said he was impressed with the level of generosity and the amount raised. "It went very well," he said. "The charity is in good shape because there are so many silent, anonymous, great, giving people out there."
Proceeds from the silent auction stay in Orange to support families in a variety of ways including free accommodation. If you would like to be involved in supporting the auction follow the prompts as you scan the QR code on this page. Alternatively, you can SMS orange2023, followed by your full name, to 0458 678 678, or visit www.galabid.com/orange2023.
To find out more about the amazing work RMHC Central West does and how you can be involved, visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouseorange.com.au.
