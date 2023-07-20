Zora Holz can hardly hide her enthusiasm for soccer.
Currently out for the season with a knee injury, she stepped reluctantly into the role of Wolves club President, ushering in what is shaping up to one of the strongest ever seasons for the women's side through a culture of friendship, honesty and commitment.
"This [season] has been really good. In other clubs as well, not just the Wolves - I know that the ladies teams often get overlooked and we felt a bit like that in past years...," Ms Holz said.
"It's not to anyone's fault but it's something that has always happened so you don't change things - when you're not a part of the ladies you don't realise the issue, I guess. Last year I started going to the committee meetings just to voice some opinions that we had and to help - I'm a big believer in if you have an issue there's no point in just talking about it."
Thanks to her leading attitude, it wasn't long before Zora was offered the role of President, the first in the club's history.
"At the end of last season Brett [Maguire] approached me... I joked to Jess [Salomoni] that after my injury I was having a year off soccer. It was a bit of a running joke at preso night, a lot people threw it out there and I was like 'god, no'. I couldn't do it without Brett, he's amazing," Ms Holz said.
But for Brett, all the kudos belong to Zora. "The way that Zora has taken ownership around leading the club and her interaction on a weekly basis with the juniors is absolutely first class," Mr Maguire said.
"Zora is the club's first female president and I think the importance of that appointment heading into this year where the women's world cup is being played in Australia is not lost on anyone in the club
"Those teams are absolutely thriving. Being able to play in a larger competition but playing alongside their female peers and playing girl-only teams as part of our club community is something that we know enables young ladies to enjoy their soccer very, very much, develop quicker than they otherwise might if they were just spread out among teams within the club but allows us as a club to really celebrate female football, females in our game this year and beyond."
Sitting pretty at fourth on the competition ladder and coming off a commanding 5-0 win over Abercrombie FC, the senior women's side has a finals run in their sights and a chance at the championship.
"I think it's really good this season, that any team out of everyone - it's really close. I think there's the strong teams but any team can win on their day, and this season is showing that," senior Wolves player Jess Salomoni said.
"I think we have a good chance."
The Wolves take on Eglinton at Glen Willow on Saturday at 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.