How a focus on 'good people' made the Mudgee Wolves women unstoppable

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 5:00pm
Club President Zora Holz playing in the 2022 season, she is currrently off with a knee injury. Photo: Supplied
Zora Holz can hardly hide her enthusiasm for soccer.

