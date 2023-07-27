Mudgee Guardian
Mine risks in the spotlight as enquiry takes shape

Benjamin Palmer
Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 27 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 8:00pm
Greens MP Cate Faehrmann in Mudgee on July 12 when she spoke at a rally by the Lue Action Group who oppose the Bowdens Silver mine. Photo: Supplied
A local action group opposed to the Lue Silver mine have welcomed a first of its kind Upper House enquiry into the potential Impacts of Gold, Silver, Lead and Zinc Mining on human health, land, air and water quality established this week.

