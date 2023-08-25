Rebecca Saunders is the epitome of empowerment, and is ready to share that with Mudgee's business women.
At just seven years of age Ms Saunders was diagnosed with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
According to Ms Saunders it was a long journey for her to be comfortable shedding her wig, which she did during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I very much spent that time between being young to my early 20s wearing wigs," Ms Saunders said.
"I was having a bit of fun with them in terms of different colors, different lengths, different, you know, fringe, new fringe, whatever.
"So having fun with it, but still wearing them and conforming to what society wants you to do."
Ms Saunders moved to Australia from the United Kingdom and started her business. It was during this time that her perspective began to change.
"I was surrounded by people that just did things in different ways, and found over the years that everyone's got some form of hang up about something in their lives.
"From being around those environments and those people, one day I wondered what it would be like if I didn't wear wigs at home, and then what it would be like if people came into my house and saw me without it?"
Eventually, Ms Saunders was empowered enough to embrace herself fully, and it would lead to the success of her business 'Mudgee Business Uncorked'.
"We just flicked the switch and put everything everywhere. And that was the next step into the next evolution of who I was and who my business is and who we serve and how we help people," Ms Saunders said.
Mudgee Business Uncorked is a network for women of the business community to connect with others and "have a whine with a wine," according to Ms Saunders.
The idea for the business came from Ms Saunders' event known as 'The Champagne lounge," which is an online business community and in-person catch up that tours the country.
"I've been touring around Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and I chose to do Mudgee, because it's my new hometown," Ms Saunders said.
"The ripple effect from Mudgee has been amazing."
The next event will be a 'Touch of Pink' at Vinifera Wines on Tuesday, October 24 from 6.30pm - 8.30pm, in aid of Pink Up Mudgee.
"Pink Up Mudgee is happening all over town. I decided we'd put it on a rose affair. $10 From every ticket, it's going to go to the to the foundation," Ms Saunders said.
