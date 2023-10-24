Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Dunedoo takes centre stage in tenth year of Tunes on the Turf

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated October 25 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jared Scott will be performing at Tunes on the Turf on November 10. Picture by B.J's Photography Mudgee
Jared Scott will be performing at Tunes on the Turf on November 10. Picture by B.J's Photography Mudgee

- Your guide to what's on around Mudgee

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.