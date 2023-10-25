Mudgee Guardian
Homicide detectives brought in after state-wide search for missing man

By Riley Krause
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:16pm
Homicide Squad detectives have commenced a search as part of an ongoing investigation into a man missing from the Central West.

Riley Krause

