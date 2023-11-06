At Mudgee Dragons training last Thursday, coach Corey Stockton put it to his players whether they forfeit the weekend's match or not.
The Dragons had just 13 players so they wouldn't have anyone on the bench against a Goannas side which has historically been one of the strongest in Western Women's Rugby League.
"He said the decision was up to us but all the girls jumped onboard and said we want to play regardless of how many players we have," captain Kristen Robison said.
The decision was vindicated in a big way on Saturday as the Dragons enjoyed one of their greatest wins.
A successful conversion from Danielle Plummer in the final minutes secured a thrilling 24-22 win for Mudgee, one that keeps the side in the finals hunt with one round remaining.
"It was such a good thing for the team, having everyone still wanting to play," Robison said.
"The feeling at the end was so surreal."
Both sides were down on troops on Saturday but the Dragons handled the changes better early on at Wellington and shot out to a lead.
As the game went on the visitors opened the door for the Goannas courtesy of a number of errors. The Goannas were good enough to capitalise and three quick tries had them back in front and on track for a return to form after a loss to the Panorama Platypi a week prior.
But in the dying stages of the game the Dragons scored to level things up and then Plummer stepped up to nail the all-important shot at goal.
"It was such a good feeling," Robison said.
Plummer is one of a number of Dubbo Roolettes rugby union players who have made the move across to join the Dragons' league side.
Kim Fyfe and Alahna Ryan have also lined up for the Dragons this season and Robison said they've been a welcome addition.
"The girls have obviously brought a lot to the team," she said.
"It's been really nice to have them over here and their experience with the game."
Previously known as the Midwest Brumbies, the club changed its name this season and there's been a real sense of development.
The biggest positive has been the increase in player numbers, with Saturday a rarity for the opens side while the junior ranks have also been popular.
"Last year we played quite short most of the year ... some weeks we'd only game away with 11 or 12," Robison said.
"So it's quite nice. We've got quite a big squad and, apart from the weekend, we've had a really good turnout each week and it's been really nice to see a great bunch of girls come together. It's been lovely.
"I think that's sort of throughout the whole club, too. I know that our 16 girls have quite a few numbers too and that goes all the way down to the twelves.
"There's so many young girls keen to play footy, which is unreal."
Next weekend the Dragons host an Orange Viper side which shares top spot on the ladder with Panorama.
A win is needed to be any chance of a place in the finals and while Robison knows that is a big ask, there's plenty of confidence and belief in her players.
"It will be a hard one but we'll go out there and give it a good crack," she said.
The Goannas are now third, two points off the top two and two points ahead of both Woodbridge and Mudgee.
The Goannas travel to Grenfell to take on Woodbridge in next weekend's final round.
