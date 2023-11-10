Mudgee Guardian
Trash and treasure for Dragons as NRL draw drip-feed begins

By Mitch Jennings
November 10 2023 - 4:08pm
The Dragons will usher in the Shane Flanagan era against the Rabbitohs in February. Picture Anna Warr

St George Illawarra will begin the Shane Flanagan era against fierce Sydney rivals the Rabbitohs, with the annual Charity Shield match to be played at Kogarah as part of the NRL's Pre-season Challenge.

