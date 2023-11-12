Mudgee Guardian
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Peter McDonald Premiership: Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears won't play in 2024

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 13 2023 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BRAND new competition could be launched to provide a home for two Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) departing clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.