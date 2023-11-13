Mudgee Guardian
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Five talking points from 2023 Group 11 AGM

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 13 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is too early to be talking about the 2024 rugby league season?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.